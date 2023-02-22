Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot cat hidden inside the zoo picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a cat is hiding somewhere inside the zoo in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot a cat hidden inside the zoo picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a big zoo and inside it, there is a cat hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the cat hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden cat in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden cat in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden cat, then we are here to help you. If you look carefully at the image, you will see different animals inside the zoo. A Zebra, a Dog, Penguins, Giraffes, and a Parrot are inside the zoo. People are strolling through the Zoo and looking at the animals. This optical illusion of a zoo could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden cat inside the zoo in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The cat is hiding inside the area where a Zebra is standing. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the cat hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the cat hidden inside this optical illusion image?

