Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies hidden inside Flowers Picture in 25 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object, picture, or person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies have revealed many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a Picture where 5 Butterflies are hidden inside a field of flowers.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies hidden inside the Flowers Picture

Image Source: Dudolf

The above Picture was created as a puzzle by the Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, also known as Dudolf. The image shows a beautiful flowerbed scene where 5 butterflies are hidden. Inside the Picture, you can see a field of colorful flowers and a Badger is sitting inside the flower field.

The image is a kind of visual puzzle asking the viewers to spot 5 hidden butterflies inside the Picture. It has been claimed that only eagle-eye people can spot all of the 5 Butterflies in 25 seconds as the bugs and the blooms are nearly indistinguishable from each other. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the 5 Butterflies in 25 seconds?

It is trickier to spot all of the 5 Butterflies in the Picture, as some of the butterflies have been camouflaged with the flowers in the Picture. However, if you closely at the picture you would be able to spot 5 Butterflies quickly.

For your ease, the puzzle makers have marked all of the 5 Butterflies in the image given below:

Image Source: Dudolf

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the hidden butterflies inside the Picture. Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the 5 Butterflies inside this optical illusion image?

