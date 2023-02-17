Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Doll Among Toys in 21 Secs?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the Doll hiding among the toys in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Hidden Doll Among the Toys?

Image Source: Channel Mum

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see that a lot of toys have been stuffed in a room. Inside the room, there are a lot of toys, games, and stuffed toys. The puzzle maker challenges the viewers to try and spot the Doll hidden among the teddies, dinosaurs, trains, cars, spaceships, etc. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Doll inside the toy room. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden Doll inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden Doll in 21 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Doll among the different toys. It may appear too tricky to find the Doll, but if you look at the bottom left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden Doll. The doll is hidden behind a Telephone.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden doll in the image given below:

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Doll in the room inside the picture in just 21 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Doll inside this optical illusion?

