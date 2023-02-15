Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 1% can spot Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture where a Bird of the Guard is hiding somewhere inside the London Tower.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image was shared as a viral optical illusion that challenges the viewers to spot the hidden Bird inside the London Tower by stating “Find the Tower Raven”. As per the London Tales, it has been said that six ravens must guard the Tower of London at all times or the monarchy will fall. The illusion shows a Beefeater and two soldiers looking out for a lost raven. So, can you find the hidden Bird of the guard in this image?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can locate the hidden Bird in this vintage puzzle. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Bird in 11 seconds?

It is quite tricky to find the hidden bird, as the busy scene provides plenty of hiding places for the pesky raven. If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Bird, then look at the Guard’s Trousers.

The Bird is hiding in the trouser of the Beefeater. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Bird in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Guard’s hidden Bird inside this optical illusion image?

