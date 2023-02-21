Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot an Airplane between Starfish under the Sea in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where the Airplane is hiding somewhere between the Starfish under the sea in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Airplane between the Starfish under the Sea

Image Source: Travel Bag

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to spot an Airplane in the picture by asking people to spot an object not typically found underwater. This optical illusion image shows pink and red starfish of different sizes along with green seaweed floating around them had a hidden airplane waiting to be spotted.

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can spot the Airplane in this image within 15 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Airplane in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Airplane between the group of Starfish under the sea, then we are here to help you see it. In the optical illusion, you can see the Starfish of red and pink color along with the green-colored seaweed. The Airplane is of the same color as one of the starfish and is hiding at the center-left side of the image.

For your convenience we have highlighted the Airplane in the image given below:

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the Airplane as it has been perfectly camouflaged with the color of the starfish. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is not the starfish but an Airplane under the sea. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Airplane hidden inside the sea.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Airplane hidden inside this optical illusion image?

