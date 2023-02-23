Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Ballet Dancer Among Flamingos in 11 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the Ballet Dancer who is hiding among the Flamingos in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Ballet Dancer Hidden Among the Flamingos?

Image Source: Dancewear Central

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of Flamingos inside the lake. However, somewhere inside the group, a Ballet Dancer is hiding. The puzzle gives challenges the viewers by asking “Can you spot the Ballet Dancer?”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Ballet Dancer inside the group of Flamingos. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Ballet Dancer inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Ballet Dancer in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Ballet Dancer among the Flamingos. It may appear too tricky to find the Ballet Dancer, but if you look at the face of the birds on the bottom left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden Ballet Dancer. The Ballet Dancer’s eyes, bun, and dress separate her from the Flamingos. Her pink dress and yellow bun have been camouflaged with the brightly-colored birds.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Ballet Dancer in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Ballet Dancer in the group of Flamingos inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Ballet Dancer inside this optical illusion?

