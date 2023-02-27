Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Giraffe Hidden Among Toy Animals in 11 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the Giraffe who is hiding among the Toy Animals in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Giraffe Hidden Among the Toy Animals?

Image Source: Playbuzz

Only 1% can spot the Hidden Trumpet inside Dance & Music Concert Picture in 21 secs?

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of Toy Animals including Lions, Hippos, Birds, Elephants, Deer, Monkeys, etc. The puzzle challenges you to find the Giraffe by stating “There is a giraffe hiding in these toy animals. How fast Can You Find it?”

Can you spot the Hidden Umbrella inside the Coffee Shop Picture?

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Giraffe between the toy animals. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden Giraffe inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot Horse Rider’s face hidden inside 1880's Vintage Picture in 15 Secs?

Did you spot the Hidden Giraffe in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Giraffe among the Toy Animals. It may appear too tricky to find the Giraffe, but if you look at the bottom right side of the image, then you will be able to spot the hidden Giraffe.

Can you spot the Hidden Ballet Dancer Among Flamingos in 11 Secs?

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Giraffe in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

Only 2% can spot cat hidden inside the zoo picture in 15 secs!

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Giraffe in the room inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Can you find the Panda hidden Among Black & White Pills Picture in 9 Secs?

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Giraffe inside this optical illusion?

Only 1% can spot an Airplane between Starfish under the Sea in 15 secs!