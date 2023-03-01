Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden Ghost inside the Room in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Room where a Ghost is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Ghost hidden inside Room

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Lady’s hidden lover inside Vintage Picture in 11 secs?

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Ghost in the Room by asking “Find the ghost in the room.” In this optical illusion image, there is one person who is different in some way than the other people. The picture shows a group of people standing and talking in the room. Inside the room, you can see that some people are behaving normal, some are talking, some are scared and worried. So who’s the ghost?

Only 5% can spot the cat hidden among Ninjas in picture within 7 secs!

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the Ghost in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you find the Giraffe Hidden Among Toy Animals in 11 Secs?

Did you spot the Ghost in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Ghost in the Room, then we are here to help you see it clearly. If you look carefully look carefully at the body and the attire the men and women in the room, you will be able to identify the person who is not alive and is a Ghost. The lady in the right-most corner standing near the wall is the Ghost in the room. If you scan her properly then you will be able to see that her legs are not visible properly and are merely a shadow.

Only 1% can spot the Hidden Trumpet inside Dance & Music Concert Picture in 21 secs

For your convenience we have highlighted the Ghost in the in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Hidden Umbrella inside the Coffee Shop Picture?

At first it is quite difficult to spot the Ghost, as the lady looks like a living human in the room. However, after few seconds you will realize by looking at her legs, that she is the Ghost in the floor. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Ghost hidden inside the Room.

Can you spot Horse Rider’s face hidden inside 1880's Vintage Picture in 15 Secs?

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Ghost hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Can you spot the Hidden Ballet Dancer Among Flamingos in 11 Secs?