Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the cat hidden among Ninjas in picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a cat is hiding among the Ninjas in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see the Ninjas practicing inside a training hall in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the cat hidden among the Ninjas inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden cat in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden cat in 7 seconds?

If you find it difficult to spot the hidden cat, we are here to help. If you look carefully at the bottom of the image, you will see a cat training like a Ninja inside the hall. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden cat inside the training hall in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The cat is in the 3rd last row. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the cat hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the cat hidden inside this optical illusion image?

