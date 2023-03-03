Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Odd Animal hidden among Camels in picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where an Odd Animal is hiding among the Camels in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Odd Animal hidden among the Camels in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a man holding one of the camels on which a lady is sitting. In one of the other camels, two kids are enjoying the camel ride. Other camels are carrying other stuff on their back. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Odd Animal hidden among the Camels inside the picture.

It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Odd Animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Odd Animal in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Odd Animal, then we are here to help. If you look carefully at the right side of the image, you will see an Odd Animal carrying stuff on its back. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Odd Animal inside the desert camels picture:

So, the Odd Animal is the last in the queue. It is not a camel as it has no humps. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Odd Animal hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Odd Animal hidden inside this optical illusion image?

