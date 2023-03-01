Optical Illusions IQ Test: Can you spot a Turtle hidden behind Diagonal lines in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion where a Turtle is hidden behind Diagonal lines.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot a Turtle hidden behind Diagonal lines?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% can spot the Ghost hidden inside Room

The above image is an optical illusion that will play tricks on your mind by hiding things from your eyes. This illusion is created to test your vision along with your brain. In the image, a Turtle is hiding behind the green Diagonal lines. Are you able to identify that Turtle? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to identify the Turtle with trunks. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the Lady’s hidden lover inside Vintage Picture in 11 secs?

Did you spot the Turtle in this Optical Illusion in 11 seconds?

If you find it difficult to spot the hidden Turtle behind the Diagonal lines, we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the lines. Now if you are finding it difficult to solve, try to squint, or scroll your screen up and down.

Only 5% can spot the cat hidden among Ninjas in picture within 7 secs!

For your convenience, we have shared the face of the hidden Turtle in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you find the Giraffe Hidden Among Toy Animals in 11 Secs?

If you will scroll the picture up & down and tilt the image a little bit, then you will be able to see the Turtle behind the Diagonal lines.

Only 1% can spot the Hidden Trumpet inside Dance & Music Concert Picture in 21 secs

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot a Turtle in this optical illusion?

Can you spot the Hidden Umbrella inside the Coffee Shop Picture?