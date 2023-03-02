Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Bird inside Fruit & Vegetable Shop Picture in 13 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a Bird is hiding inside the Fruit & Vegetable shop in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Bird in the Fruit & Vegetable Shop Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden Bird inside the Fruit & Vegetable shop. In the picture, you can see that a shopkeeper is selling fruits and vegetables to a lady. The lady is looking at the pear and other fruits & vegetables on the stand However, there is a Bird hidden in the Fruit & Vegetable Shop. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden bird by asking “Find the kiwi in the fruit and veg stand”.

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the Bird hidden in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Bird inside the Fruit & Vegetable shop. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Bird in 13 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the hidden Bird inside the Fruit & Vegetable shop. It may appear too tricky to find all the Bird as it has been cleverly camouflaged with the background of the picture. But if you carefully observe the section where pineapples have been kept, then you will be able to find the hidden Bird.

If you are not able to spot the Bird, then we are here to help you! The Bird is hiding on the bottom left side of the picture between pineapples as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the Bird inside the Fruit & Vegetable Shop picture in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Bird inside this optical illusion?

