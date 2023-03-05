Optical Illusions IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden Cat behind horizontal lines in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an old optical illusion where a Cat is hidden behind horizontal lines.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden Cat behind the horizontal lines?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above optical illusion is a visual test that will play tricks on you by hiding things from your eyes. This optical illusion is created to make your brain sweat and test your vision too. In the image, a Cat is hiding behind the horizontal black and white lines. Are you able to see that Cat? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to see the Cat’s face hidden behind horizontal lines. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Cat in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Cat inside the picture, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the lines. Now if you are finding it difficult to solve, try to squint, or scroll your screen up and down. If you will scroll the picture up & down and tilt the image a little bit, then you will be able to see the cat behind the horizontal lines.

For your convenience, we have shared the face of the hidden Cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the cat in this optical illusion?

