Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot hidden Newspaper inside Public Park picture in 5 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Public Park where a Newspaper is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Spot Hidden Newspaper inside the Public Park!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a Brain Teaser to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a Newspaper is hiding inside the Public Park. In the image, you can see that people are enjoying their day inside the beautiful Park. Inside the Park, there is a coffee shop. A couple is taking away their coffee and strolling in the park. A girl is walking inside the park with headphones. A man is reading a book on the bench in the park and a kid is sitting beside him. A man and a woman are sitting on a bench and talking to each other. A girl is sitting near a tree watching her tablet.

This optical illusion asks you to find the Newspaper hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the Newspaper hidden inside the Public Park. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Newspaper inside the picture.

Can you spot the Newspaper in 5 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Newspaper inside the Public Park. It may appear too tricky to find the Newspaper but if you look at the bench where a man and woman are sitting, you will be able to spot the hidden Newspaper. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden Newspaper as it has been camouflaged with the background of the bench.

For your ease we have highlighted the Newspaper in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Newspaper inside the Public Park picture in just 5 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Newspaper hidden inside this optical illusion?

