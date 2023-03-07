Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Gloves hidden inside Dinner Party Picture in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where the Gloves is hiding somewhere inside the Dinner Party picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Gloves hidden inside the Dinner Party Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Dinner Party where the food has been laid on the table with candle lights. The party host is standing and everybody else is watching and listening to the host. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Gloves hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Gloves in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Gloves in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Gloves, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see that Gloves is hidden behind the red glass and jug on the right side of the table. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Gloves inside the Dinner Party in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Gloves is hiding in the bottom right side of the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Gloves hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Gloves hidden inside this optical illusion image?

