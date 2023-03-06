Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Diamond Ring Among Watches in 11 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the Diamond Ring hiding among the Watches in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Hidden Diamond Ring Among the Watches?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see different kinds of Watches in the picture including wristwatches and pocket watches of different shapes and colors. The puzzle makers challenge the viewers to spot the Diamond Ring by asking “Can you find the diamond ring?”. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Diamond Ring among the watches. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden Diamond Ring inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden Diamond Ring in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Diamond Ring among the Watches. It may appear too tricky to find the Diamond Ring, but if you look at the wristwatch with the black strap then you will be able to spot the hidden Diamond Ring. The Diamond Ring is hidden in the dial of the wristwatch with black strap.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Diamond Ring in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Diamond Ring in the room inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Diamond Ring inside this optical illusion?

