Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot a Rabbit hidden inside Hawk’s Vintage Picture in 21 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are Rabbity types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a vintage puzzle where a Rabbit’s face is hidden inside the Hawk’s Vintage Picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot a Rabbit hidden inside the Hawk’s Vintage Picture

Only 2% can spot the Gloves hidden inside Dinner Party Picture in 11 secs!

The above illustration is a vintage picture that was published as an American Puzzle Card. The illusion asks the viewers to find the Rabbit’s hidden face inside the Picture of a Hawk by asking “The Hawk has a Rabbit’s Head! Where is it?”. This image is a tricky puzzle where you have to find the hidden Rabbit inside the Hawk’s vintage picture.

Can you find the Hidden Diamond Ring Among Watches in 11 Secs?

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden face of the Rabbit. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 5% can spot the Turtle hidden inside Bedroom Picture in 5 secs!

Did you spot the Hidden Rabbit in 21 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the face of the hidden Rabbit. It may appear too tricky to spot the Rabbit’s hidden face, but if you look between the wings of the Hawk then you will be able to find the head of the Rabbit.

Can you spot the hidden Cat behind horizontal lines in 11 secs?

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Rabbit in the image given below:

Only 7% can spot the Skateboard hidden inside Garage in 5 secs!

It has been claimed that if you manage to spot the Rabbit’s hidden face in just 21 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence or High IQ level. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Only 2% can spot the Odd Animal hidden among Camels in picture within 11 secs!

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the Rabbit's hidden face inside this vintage optical illusion?

Can you spot the Hidden Bird inside Fruit & Vegetable Shop Picture in 13 secs?