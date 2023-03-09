Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot 3 Bananas hidden Among the Minions in 15 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you know that many types of optical illusions are present in our environment? These illusions are mostly categorized under physiological, physical, and cognitive illusions. Going by the definition, an optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending, and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. However, these optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. A normal human brain can see things or images differently forming different perceptions from different angles. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image in which Bananas are hidden among the Minions.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot 3 Bananas hidden Among the Minions?

Image Source: Dudolf

Only a Genius can spot hidden Newspaper inside Public Park picture in 5 Secs!

The above image has been designed as a puzzle challenging the viewers to spot 3 hidden Bananas among the Minions. In this optical illusion, a bunch of minions is standing together which makes it incredibly difficult to locate the yellow bananas. Also, to make things slightly tricky, each minion displays different expressions.

Only 1% can spot a Rabbit hidden inside Hawk’s Vintage Picture in 21 Secs!

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the three Bananas. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find 3 hidden Bananas between the Minions. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 2% can spot the Gloves hidden inside Dinner Party Picture in 11 secs!

Did you spot 3 Bananas in 15 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Bananas among the Minions. It may appear too tricky to find the Bananas as they are cleverly camouflaged with the yellow color of the Minions which makes them difficult to spot. So, how many Bananas did you spot inside the tree? There are 3 Bananas that are hidden inside the picture.

Can you find the Hidden Diamond Ring Among Watches in 11 Secs?

In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the hidden Bananas, then we have highlighted the Bananas in the image given below:

Image Source: Dudolf

Only 5% can spot the Turtle hidden inside Bedroom Picture in 5 secs!

If you look closely at the puzzle, the Minions are holding their favorite food in the palm of their hands. It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden 3 bananas among the Minions in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence.

Can you spot the hidden Cat behind horizontal lines in 11 secs?

Many research studies have shown the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot 3 Bananas among the Minions inside this optical illusion?

Only 7% can spot the Skateboard hidden inside Garage in 5 secs!