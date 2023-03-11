Optical Illusions IQ Test: Can you spot a Fish hidden behind Blue Waves in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion where a Fish is hidden behind the Blue Waves.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot a Fish hidden behind the Blue Waves?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion which will play tricks on your mind by hiding things from your eyes. This illusion is created to test your vision along with your brain. In the image, a Fish is hiding behind the Blue Waves. Are you able to spot the Fish? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to identify the Fish behind the Blue Wavy Lines. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Fish in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Fish behind the Blue Waves, then we are here to help you!. You need to look closely at the wavy lines. Now if you are finding it difficult to solve, try to squint, or scroll your screen up and down.

For your convenience, we have shared the face of hidden Fish in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

If you will scroll the picture up & down and tilt the image little bit, then you will be able to see the Fish behind the Blue Waves.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot a Fish in this optical illusion?

