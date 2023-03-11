Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 3% can spot the Pencil Case hidden inside Classroom Picture in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Pencil Case is hiding somewhere inside the Classroom in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 3% can spot Pencil Case hidden inside Classroom Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a Classroom and somewhere inside it, there is a hidden Pencil Case. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Pencil Case hidden inside the Classroom picture. It has been claimed that only 3% of people can find the hidden Pencil Case in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Pencil Case in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Pencil Case, then we are here to help! If you look at the image carefully, you will see a Classroom where a teacher is trying to control the kids' mischief. One girl is dancing above the table. Other kids are playing with the paper ball in the classroom. The kids have created a mess in the classroom. This optical illusion of a Classroom could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Pencil Case inside Classroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Pencil Case is hiding near the window where the school bags have been kept. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Pencil Case hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Pencil Case hidden inside this optical illusion image?

