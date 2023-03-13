Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Fish hidden among Sea Creatures in picture within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Fish is hiding among the Sea Creatures in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Fish hidden among the Sea Creatures in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of creatures under the sea in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Fish hidden among the Sea Creatures inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden Fish in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Fish in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Fish, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom of the image, you will see a lot of sea creatures like octopus, turtle, seahorse, starfish, crab, jellyfish, and urchin along with seashells. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Fish under the sea in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Fish has been camouflaged with the green water plant. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Fish hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Fish hidden inside this optical illusion image?

