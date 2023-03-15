Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot hidden Corgi Dog inside Garden picture in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Garden where a Corgi Dog is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius can spot Hidden Corgi Dog inside the Garden!

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a Brain Teaser to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a Corgi Dog is hiding inside the beautiful Garden. In the image, you can see that there is a beautiful garden filled with green grass, flowers, plant pots, and little birds.

This optical illusion asks you to find the Corgi Dog hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the Corgi Dog hidden inside the Garden. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the Corgi Dog in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Corgi Dog inside the Garden. It may appear too tricky to find the Corgi Dog but if you look on the right side of plants and pots, then you will be able to spot the hidden Corgi Dog. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden Corgi Dog as it has been camouflaged with the plant pots.

For your ease, we have highlighted the Corgi Dog in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Corgi Dog inside the Garden picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Corgi Dog hidden inside this optical illusion?

