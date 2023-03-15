Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Hammer hidden inside Kids Room in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Kids' Room where a Hammer is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Hammer hidden inside the Kids' Room!

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Hammer in the Kids' Room by stating “There's a little hammer hiding in here somewhere”. In this optical illusion image, you can see a Kids' Room with sky-blue walls with picture hanging and pasted on it. There is a bunker bed with a slider.

But there is a Hammer hidden inside the Kids' Room? It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find Hammer in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Hammer in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Hammer in the Kids' Room, then we are here to help you see it. In the optical illusion, you can see a tidy Kids' Room with a bunker bed. The Hammer is hidden on the ladder on the bottom left side of the image.

For your convenience we have highlighted the Hammer in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the Hammer as it has been camouflaged with the ladder attached to the bed. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is a Hammer with a handle of wood. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Hammer hidden inside the Kids' Room.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Hammer hidden inside this optical illusion image?

