Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Cupcake hidden among Hot Chocolate in picture within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Cupcake is hiding among the Hot Chocolate in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Cupcake hidden among the Hot Chocolate in the picture!

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of hot chocolate mugs with whipped cream and cocoa in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Cupcake hidden among the Hot Chocolate inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden cupcakes in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Cupcake in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Cupcake, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the right side of the image, you will see a Cupcake. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Cupcake under the sea in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The Cupcake can be identified by the shape of the holder. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Cupcake hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Cupcake hidden inside this optical illusion image?

