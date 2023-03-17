Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Bottle hidden inside Wine Cellar Picture in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Bottle is hiding somewhere inside the Wine Cellar in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Bottle hidden inside the Wine Cellar Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a big Wine Cellar where its owner is standing wondering where the bottle is hiding inside it. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Bottle hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden Bottle in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Bottle in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Bottle, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the image, you will see big barrels inside the wine cellar. The owner of the cellar is looking out for the wine bottle inside the cellar with the help of candlelight. This optical illusion of a Wine Cellar could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Bottle inside Wine Cellar in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Bottle is hiding between the legs of the man in the picture. The wine bottle has been camouflaged with the color of the floor and therefore difficult to identify easily. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Bottle hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Bottle hidden inside this optical illusion image?

