Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot hidden Cougar hunting the Deer inside forest in 7 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the psychoanalysis field as they shed light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a forest where a cougar who is hunting deer is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius can spot the hidden Cougar hunting the Deer inside the forest!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a cougar hides in the forest where a deer is roaming around. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the hidden animal by asking “Can you see the cougar hunting the deer?”. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the cougar hidden inside the forest. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden cougar inside the picture.

Can you spot the hidden Cougar in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden cougar inside the forest. It may appear too tricky to find the cougar, but if you look at the center of the picture, you will be able to spot the hidden cougar who is hunting the deer in the forest. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden cougar as it has been camouflaged with the background of the forest.

For your ease, we have highlighted the cougar in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden cougar inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden cougar hunting the deer inside this optical illusion?

