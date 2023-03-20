Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Dog hidden among Pandas in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the dog hidden among the pandas in the room.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Dog hidden among Pandas?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of black ad white pandas. However, a dog is hiding among these cute little pandas. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Find the dog hidden among the pandas”. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden dog inside the group of pandas. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden dog inside the picture.

Did you spot the hidden Dog in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden dog among the pandas. It may appear too tricky to find the dog, but if you look at the center of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden dog.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden treasure in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden dog inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden dog inside this optical illusion?

