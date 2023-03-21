Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the hidden Moth lurking in Closet within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. The normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a moth is lurking inside the closet in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the hidden Moth lurking in the closet!

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see scattered clothes and objects in a closet. Among these scattered clothes, a moth is hiding somewhere that needs to fly the coop. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the moth hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden moth in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Moth in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden moth, then we are here to help! If you look carefully, you will see different types of clothes, hangers, and caps scattered in the image. But the puzzle challenges the viewers to find the Moth by giving the hint - “Among these scattered clothes, there’s an unwelcome guest that needs to fly the coop”. This optical illusion of a closet could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden moth lurking in the closet in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The Moth is hidden behind the cap on the right side of the image. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden moth in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden moth inside this optical illusion image?

