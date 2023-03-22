Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden Skirt between the Watermelon Slices in 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the hidden skirt among the watermelon slices in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the hidden Skirt between the Watermelon Slices in 15 Seconds?

Image Source: Dancewear Central

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of pink watermelon slices inside the picture. However, somewhere between the watermelon slices, there’s a frilly pink tutu—and it’s harder to spot than you think. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “Find the hidden tutu.”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden skirt between the watermelon slices. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden skirt inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Skirt in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden tutu among the watermelon slices. A tutu is a very short skirt made of many layers of very thin, stiff material, worn by female ballet dancers. It may appear too tricky to spot the skirt, but if you look at the bottom left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden skirt of a semi-circle shape. The tutu is the same shade of pink as the watermelons, but it has no green rind or black seeds.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden skirt in the image given below:

Image Source: Dancewear Central

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden skirt between the watermelon slices inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden skirt inside this optical illusion?

