Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the hidden Engagement Ring among Watches in 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the engagement ring hiding among the watches in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the hidden Engagement Ring among the Watches?

Image Source: F.Hinds

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. This optical illusion challenges you to find the engagement ring hidden among the different kinds of watches. The puzzle makers challenge the viewers to spot the hidden ring by asking “spot the engagement ring hidden among the watches”. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden engagement ring inside the picture.

Did you spot the hidden Engagement Ring in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden engagement ring among the watches. It may appear too tricky to find the glittering object as the engagement ring has been cleverly hidden among the scattered watches. However, if you look at the bottom left side of the picture, you will be able to identify the ring hiding behind a golden watch.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden engagement ring in the image given below:

Image Source: F.Hinds

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden engagement ring in the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden engagement ring inside this optical illusion?

