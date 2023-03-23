Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Bobby Pin hidden inside Makeup Room in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a makeup room where a bobby pin is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Bobby Pin hidden inside the Makeup Room!

Image Source: Gee Hair

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Bobby Pin in the Makeup Room by stating “Bobby pins are certainly easy to lose—and tough enough to find in real life! At least here, you know for sure it’s somewhere on the makeup table in this challenge”.

In this optical illusion image, you can see a vanity room where makeup products have been kept on the table. However, there is a bobby pin hidden inside the Makeup Room. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the bobby pin in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Bobby Pin in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the bobby pin in the makeup room, then we are here to help you see it. There is a small mirror kept on the table. The Bobby Pin is hidden behind the mirror on the left side of the image. A booby pin is a kind of sprung hairpin or small clip.

For your convenience, we have highlighted the bobby pin in the image given below:

Image Source: Gee Hair

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the Bobby Pin as it has been camouflaged with the black product behind the mirror. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is a Bobby Pin. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the bobby pin hidden inside the makeup room.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the bobby pin hidden inside this optical illusion image?

