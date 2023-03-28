Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Man's hidden Lamp in picture within 7 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a man's lamp is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Man's hidden Lamp in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle card where you have to identify the hidden lamp of the man. In this optical illusion, you can see a man walking in the street without his lamp. The man’s lamp is hiding somewhere in the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden lamp in this vintage optical illusion. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden lamp.

Did you spot the hidden Lamp in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion and try to spot the man’s lamp hidden inside the picture. It may appear too tricky to find the Lamp, but if you flip the image upside down then it may help. The lamp can be seen hiding above the man’s head.

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the man's lamp inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the man's lamp hidden inside this optical illusion?

