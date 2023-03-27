Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Panda hidden among the Star Wars Soldiers in 11 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the panda who is hiding among the Star Wars soldiers in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the Panda hidden among the Star Wars Soldiers?

Image Source: Reddit

Only 3% can spot the Hairband hidden among Medals in picture within 13 secs!

The above image is a tricky puzzle that has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see the Black and White Star Wars soldiers image. However, somewhere inside the group of Stormtroopers, a Panda is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the hidden panda amongst rows and rows of Stormtroopers.

Only 1% can spot 4 faces hidden inside Lady’s Garden picture in 15 secs!

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden panda inside the group of Star Wars soldiers. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Panda inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you find the hidden Engagement Ring among Watches in 15 Secs?

Did you spot the hidden Panda in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden panda among the Star Wars soldiers. It may appear too tricky to spot the panda, but if you look at the top right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden Panda. The black & white skin, ears, nose, and eyes of the panda have been camouflaged with the body of black & white stormtroopers.

Only 1% can spot the Bobby Pin hidden inside Makeup Room in 15 secs!

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Panda in the image given below:

Image Source: Reddit

Can you spot the hidden Skirt between the Watermelon Slices in 15 Secs?

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden panda in the group of Star Wars soldiers in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Only a Genius can spot the Dancer's Tambourine hidden in picture within 7 Secs!

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden panda inside this optical illusion?

Can you find the Dog hidden among Pandas in 7 Secs?