Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 3% can spot the Hairband hidden among Medals in picture within 13 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a hairband is hiding among the medals in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 3% can spot the Hairband hidden among the Medals in the picture!

Image Source: The Zone

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can the gold, silver, and bronze medals in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hairband hidden among the medals inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 3% of people can find the hidden Hairband in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Hairband in 13 seconds?

The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden hairband by asking “Among the gold, silver, and bronze medals, there’s a missing hair scrunchie. Find it before the competition heats up!” The puzzle makers also give you a hint that the scrunchie is similar in color to the light silver medals.

If you find it difficult to spot the hidden Hairband, we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom right side of the image, you will see a hairband. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden scrunchie in the image given below:

Image Source: The Zone

The hairband can be identified by its shape. A scrunchie is a circular band of fabric-covered elastic used for fastening the hair. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hairband hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hairband hidden inside this optical illusion image?

