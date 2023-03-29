Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the deer hiding from hunters inside forest in 13 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a forest where a deer is hiding from the hunters inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius can spot the deer hiding from the hunters inside the forest!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a brain teaser to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a deer is hiding from the hunters inside the forest. The puzzle states that “2 hunters have been hunting a deer. It showed up in the woods before and then suddenly disappeared. The hunters ran after it but lost it. However, the deer isn’t far away. Can you find it?”

This optical illusion asks you to find the deer hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the deer hidden inside the forest. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden deer inside the picture.

Can you spot the hidden Deer in 13 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden deer inside the forest. It may appear too tricky to find the deer but if you look at the right side trees inside the picture, then you will be able to spot the hidden deer. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden deer as it has been camouflaged with the color of the trees.

For your ease, we have highlighted the deer in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden deer inside the picture in just 13 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the deer hidden inside this optical illusion?

