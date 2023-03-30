Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the hidden Fish among Polar Bears in 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where a fish is hiding somewhere among the group of polar bears in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Fish hidden among the Polar Bears?

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see polar bears on the Arctic island among the snowflakes. The puzzle makers provide the hint that “As adorable as these polar bears are, they’re hungry. Help them sate their appetite by finding the hidden fish among the snowflakes. There’s a ton of fish in the sea, but only one in this image.”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden fish inside the group of polar bears. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden fish inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Fish in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden fish among the polar bears. It may appear too tricky to find the fish as it has been camouflaged with the shape and color of snowflakes. But if you look at the bottom right side of the image, you can spot the hidden fish. The fish is inside the snowflake.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden fish in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden fish in the group of Polar Bears inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions provide some fascinating insights into how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden fish inside this optical illusion?

