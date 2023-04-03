Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Cat hidden among Raccoons in 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the cat who is hiding among the raccoons in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the Cat hidden among the Raccoons?

Image Source: Dudolf

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of Raccoons gray in colour. However, somewhere inside the group, a cat is hiding. The puzzle gives challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Can you find the cat hiding among the raccoons?”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden cat inside the group of Raccoons. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden cat inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Cat in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden cat among the raccoons. It may appear too tricky to spot the cat, but if you look at the face of the animal on the bottom right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden cat. The cat has been camouflaged with the body of a gray raccoon. However, the kitty has different stripes on her head and face.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Dudolf

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden cat in the group of raccoons inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden cat inside this optical illusion?