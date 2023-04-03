Puzzle IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can spot the Fake Passport in picture within 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the fake passport in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can spot the Fake Passport in the picture!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the passports of three people. However, only one of the passports is not a real passport. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the fake passport by asking “Which one is fake?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Fake Passport in 9 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the fake passport in the picture. If you look carefully at all three passports in the picture then you will be able to identify the fake one. Usually, the photos on the passport are required to have a white background. The first and the third passport have valid photographs. The passport in the middle has a background with sun and trees.

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the passport in the middle is the fake one. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the fake passport in this IQ puzzle?

