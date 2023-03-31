Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot how many watermelons are there in the picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many watermelons are there in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot how many Watermelons are there in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see pieces of watermelons. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the total number of watermelons by asking “How many watermelons are here?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the number of Watermelons in 11 seconds?

In this mind puzzle, you need to observe the pieces of watermelons in the picture. Some watermelons are cut into half pieces and some are cut into three-fourth pieces. We need to combine the pieces to make a whole watermelon. So, the 2 half watermelon pieces will complete the 4 three-fourth watermelon pieces. The other 2 half watermelon pieces will be combined to make a full watermelon. This means 5 whole watermelons can be made through the pieces in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 5 watermelons inside the picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the accurate number of watermelons in this IQ Puzzle?

