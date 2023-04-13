Puzzle IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can spot who is the Real Mother of Child in picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyse the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the real mother of the child in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a sharp can spot who is the Real Mother of the Child in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image you can that there are two ladies in a room who are sitting opposite each other while a little boy plays on the floor. However, only one of the ladies is the real mother of the child. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the lady who is the real mother by asking “Who do you think is the real mother of the child?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Real Mother of the child in 7 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the lady who is the real mother of the child. If you look carefully at the sitting posture of the ladies and the kid then you will be able to identify the real wife of the man. The sitting posture of the lady sitting on the left side reflects the natural desire of a mother to protect her child. The posture of the woman on the left is protective, slightly bent forward.

Also, It is quite natural for small children to face their mother when playing or doing some sort of activity, if she is around. Additionally, the hair colour of the kid and the lady on the left matches

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that The mother of the child is the lady on the left. She is sitting so that her legs are directed toward the child.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the real mother of the child in this IQ puzzle?

