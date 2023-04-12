Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can spot the Vampire among 3 Doctors in picture within 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the vampire among the 3 doctors in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can spot the Vampire among 3 Doctors in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a sharp brain can spot the Ghost in the room inside picture within 9 secs!

In the above image, you need to identify who is the vampire among the three doctors in the room. In the puzzle, there is one doctor who is different in some way from the other people. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the vampire by asking “Which one of them isn’t a real doctor?”.

Only a smart brain can spot who is the Alien in Wedding picture within 11 secs!

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Genius can spot how many Triangles are inside the Square in 15 secs!

Did you spot the Fake Doctor in 9 seconds?

If you look carefully at the features of all 3 doctors in the room you will be able to identify the vampire and a fake doctor. Take a closer look at the man on the right side of the picture. He’s not a doctor! You can see he has the teeth and eyes of a wolf and he’s not wearing a badge.

Only a Smart Brain can spot how many watermelons are there in the picture within 11 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a sharp brain can spot who is the Man's Real Wife in picture within 5 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man on the right is not a real doctor and is a vampire.

Only a Genius can spot how many circles are there in the picture within 9 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Vampire in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Smart Brain can spot how many holes are there in the T-shirt within 11 secs!