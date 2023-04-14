Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot how many balls are inside the picture in 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many balls are there in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot how many balls are inside the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the number of balls inside the Picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many balls are in this shape?”. In the image, you colourful balls stacked in a pyramid shape. So, while counting the total number of balls in the image, you need to count the hidden balls also inside the stack.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the number of balls within 15 seconds?

If you look at the shape in which the balls are stacked in the picture, you will be able to identify the accurate number of balls inside the picture. Let’s look at each level of the stack one by one. At the top, there is only one ball. Below the top level, there are 3 visible balls and 1 hidden ball. Below that, there are 5 visible balls and 4 hidden balls. At the bottom, there are 7 visible balls and 9 hidden balls.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are total 30 balls (1 + 4 + 9 + 16) inside the picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the accurate number of balls in this IQ puzzle?

