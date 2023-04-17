Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot who is Pregnant by looking at Women’s Feet in 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is pregnant by looking at the women’s feet in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot who is Pregnant by looking at the Women’s Feet in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that three women are standing inside the changing room. The feet of all three women are visible in the picture. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the pregnant woman in the picture by asking “Who’s pregnant?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Pregnant Woman in 11 seconds?

Let’s look at the women’s feet in the picture in detail. The first woman is wearing blue heel sandals, the second woman is wearing purple flat sandals and the third woman is wearing sneakers. However, if you look at the feet of the third woman carefully, you will realise that she can’t tie her shoes because of the baby bump.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the third woman is the pregnant woman in the picture as her shoelaces are not tied.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the pregnant woman in this IQ puzzle?

