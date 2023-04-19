Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can solve the Mystery of Poisoned Drinks within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to solve the mystery of poisoned drinks by looking at the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can solve the Mystery of Poisoned Drinks!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a sharp brain can capture the Man's Point of View in picture within 11 secs!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a woman and a dead man on the chair. On the table, you can see 4 glasses near the woman and 1 glass near the dead man. The puzzle mentions that “A man and a woman went to a restaurant for dinner. While they were waiting for the main dish, she ordered 5 drinks with ice because it was very hot. The woman drank 4 of them all at once, while the man only drank one. After a while, the man became ill and died. The doctors said that all the drinks were poisoned.”

Only a Smart Brain can spot who is Pregnant by looking at Women’s Feet in 11 secs!

The puzzle challenges the viewers to solve the mystery of poisoned drinks by asking “Why was the woman still alive when the man died?”. You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Genius can spot how many balls are inside the picture in 15 secs!

Did you solve the Mystery of Poisoned Drinks in 15 seconds?

If you look carefully at the poisoned drinks on the table then you will be able to solve the mystery. The poison was in the ice. Since the woman had her drinks quickly, the ice didn't have time to melt. The man drank slowly and the poison melted into his drink.

Only a sharp brain can spot who is the Real Mother of Child in picture within 7 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Detective Mind can spot the Vampire among 3 Doctors in picture within 9 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man died because he drank the poisoned ice drink slowly.

Only a sharp brain can spot the Ghost in the room inside picture within 9 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, were you able to solve the mystery of poisoned drinks in this IQ puzzle?

Only a smart brain can spot who is the Alien in Wedding picture within 11 secs!