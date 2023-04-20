Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot the Magic Mirror in the picture within 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the magic mirror in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot the Magic Mirror in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that three women are standing with a mirror. However, one of the women is holding the magic mirror in her hand. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the magic mirror in the picture by asking “Which one’s the magic mirror?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Magic Mirror in 9 seconds?

Let’s look at each mirror in the picture in detail. The first woman is holding the mirror which shows her reflection twice. The second woman is holding the mirror that shows her reflection once. The third woman is holding the mirror with no reflection of hers. However, if you look at the mirror of the second women woman carefully, you will realize that it managed to remove the mole from her face.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the 2nd woman is holding the magic mirror in the picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the magic mirror in this IQ puzzle?

