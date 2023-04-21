Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot which Woman has a Dog inside her House in picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyse the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which woman has a dog inside her house in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot which Woman has a Dog inside her House in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see two different houses of women marked as A and B. There is a shoe rack near the door of each house. However, only one of the ladies has a dog inside her house. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the woman who has a dog in her house by asking “Who has a dog?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Woman who has a Dog in her House within 7 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find out which woman has a dog inside her house. If you look at both houses carefully then you will be able to identify the house with a dog. House A is neat! It has a vase and mirror above the shoe rack. House B is a little dirty! The woman looks frustrated with the mud on her shoes.

However, It is house A that has a dog inside it. If you look near the shoe rack, you will see that the dog has torn the woman’s shoes.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the woman living in house A has a dog.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which woman has a dog inside her House in this IQ puzzle?

