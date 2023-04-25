Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can find the hidden Treasure Key from Secret Code in 17 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the hidden treasure key from a secret code in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can find the hidden Treasure Key from the Secret Code!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a secret code that will help in finding the hidden key of the treasure. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the treasure key by narrating a story named “A Key to Treasure”.

The puzzle explains that “an adventurer found a chest with treasures in a cave guarded by a pirate. He had 3 keys that were golden, silver, and black. But only one of them could open the chest. The pirate would give the adventurer only one chance to reach the treasure.”

So, the adventurer will be able to take the treasure chest only if he chose the right key. If he chooses the wrong key, the pirate would kill him right there. The only clue was this cipher:

TGK HOE ELY DEN

You are required to look at the clue very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you find the Hidden Treasure Key in 17 seconds?

In this puzzle, you need to answer the question “Which is the right key?”. There are 3 keys - golden, silver, and black. Now, look at the hint given by the pirate - TGK HOE ELY DEN. The secret code gives a clue to identify the right key among the three keys. The answer is hidden inside the secret code only. So, when the adventurer placed letters from the clues correctly, he got treasures with “the golden key”.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the treasure key is ‘the golden key’.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you find the hidden treasure key from the secret code in this IQ puzzle?

