Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can solve the Mystery of Eiffel Tower within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to solve the mystery of the Eiffel Tower by looking at the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can solve the Mystery of the Eiffel Tower!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Smart Brain can find the hidden Treasure Key from Secret Code in 17 secs!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the Eiffel Tower. It is a Parisian landmark as the entire tower has been built from open-lattice wrought iron.

Only Detective Brains can spot the Murderer in Room inside picture within 15 secs!

The puzzle states that “Guy de Maupassant hated the Eiffel Tower. So every day, he had lunch in the one place where it couldn’t be seen”. The puzzle challenges the viewers to solve the mystery of the Eiffel Tower by asking “What was that place?”.

Only a Genius can spot which Woman has a Dog inside her House in picture within 7 secs!

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Smart Brain can spot the Magic Mirror in the picture within 9 secs!

Did you solve the Mystery of the Eiffel Tower in 7 seconds?

If you look carefully at the Eiffel Tower picture then you will be able to solve the mystery. The guy doesn’t want to see the Eiffel Tower. So, he ate in the restaurant that was located at the base of the tower.

Only a Detective Mind can solve the Mystery of Poisoned Drinks within 15 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a sharp brain can capture the Man's Point of View in picture within 11 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man ate in the restaurant located at the base of the tower to avoid the view of the Eiffel Tower while eating.

Only a Smart Brain can spot who is Pregnant by looking at Women’s Feet in 11 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, were you able to solve the mystery of the Eiffel Tower in this IQ puzzle?

Only a sharp brain can spot the Ghost in the room inside picture within 9 secs!