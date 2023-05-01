Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Rabbit hidden among Cats in picture within 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a rabbit can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a rabbit is hiding among the cats in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Rabbit hidden among the Cats in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of cats. However, a rabbit is hiding among the cats in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal inside the picture by asking “Spot the rabbit”.

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden rabbit in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Rabbit in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden rabbit, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom right side of the image, you will see a white rabbit hiding among the cats. The ears of the bunny differentiate him from the cats in the group. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden rabbit inside the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the rabbit is hiding at the bottom left among the cats. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the rabbit hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the rabbit hidden inside this optical illusion image?

