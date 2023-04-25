Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot a bird hidden between the rocks inside picture in 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions often become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the bird who is hiding between the rocks in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot a Bird hidden between the Rocks inside the picture?

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see the brown and grey rocks. However, somewhere inside the rocks, a bird is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “How fast can you find the bird hidden in these rocks?”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden bird between the rocks. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden bird inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Bird in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden bird between the rocks. It may appear too tricky to spot the bird, but if you look at the bottom right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden bird. The bird’s body parts, wings, and feathers have been cleverly camouflaged with the rocks.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden bird in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden bird in the group of rocks inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions provide some fascinating insights into how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden bird inside this optical illusion?

